How a 20-30 Minute Afternoon Nap Can Help You Sleep Better at Night

The grueling schedules we keep often leave us tired and fatigued during the day. While caffeine and other stimulants may give us a short boost of energy, they can negatively impact our nightly sleep cycles. But did you know that taking a quick nap in the afternoon could be the key to feeling more rested at night? India's leading celebrity nutritionist suggests just that.

As per Rujuta Diwekar, who has helped many Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan stay fit, a 20-30 minute nap after lunch can help you sleep uninterrupted for 7-8 hours later in the night. Our body naturally feels sleepy post lunch as digestion requires increased blood circulation to the gut region. Instead of fighting this lull, it's best to give in to your body's signals and take a quick snooze.

In her recent insights, Diwekar explained that nighttime slumber gets disrupted when the body is still tired from the day. A short afternoon nap allows you to reboot your energy levels and arrive at bedtime feeling refreshed. Quality zzz's happen when we wind down completely before hitting the hay. Unfortunately, many of us stay wired even late into the night due to skipped naps.

While the temptation may be to power through with caffeinated drinks, Diwekar advises against relying on stimulants as a way to curb afternoon drowsiness. Both caffeine and sugar provide only a short, artificial boost instead of truly resetting your sleep-wake cycle. Listening to what your body naturally needs through naps is a healthier long term solution for quality sleep.

So next time you feel your lids drooping post-meal, don't resist. Dim the lights and get some zzz's instead of reaching for another cup of joe. You'll wake up re-energized and likely snooze peacefully later without interruptions. A little afternoon respite can go a long way in ensuring a good night's sleep.