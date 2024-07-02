Saif Ali Khan shares family’s cricket legacy with son Taimur at Lord’s

Saif Ali Khan shares family's rich cricket legacy with son Taimur

In a delightful video that has gone viral on social media, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was seen bonding with his son Taimur Ali Khan over their shared love and history of cricket. The father-son duo could be seen engaging in some batting practice together at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London.

While accompanying the young lad for training under his coach, Saif took time to educate Taimur about the immense contributions of their predecessors to the game. He explained how the Pataudi family has had a long association with English county cricket. Saif told Taimur that his great grandfather Nawab of Pataudi Sr. represented Worcestershire in county cricket. The legendary Tiger Pataudi, Saif's father and India's former cricket captain, had also played for Sussex county team.

The clip provided a heartwarming glimpse of Saif ensuring that the rich legacy is passed down to the next generation of the family. Always keeping it fun yet informative, Saif and Taimur also enjoyed a playful batting session against each other.

Coming from a pedigree with deep cricket roots, the Pataudi family has left an indelible mark on both film and sports in India. It is pleasing to see their younger members actively keeping that connection alive through quality family time and discussions about the immense contributions of their ancestors.