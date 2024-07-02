Hollywood remake of acclaimed Indian action film ‘Kill’ to be produced by ‘John Wick’ mastermind Chad Stahelski

‘Kill' to get an adrenaline-pumping Hollywood remake produced by ‘John Wick' mastermind

The acclaimed Indian action thriller ‘Kill' is set for an English language reboot following its success at international festivals. 87Eleven Entertainment, the production company behind the iconic ‘John Wick' films, will develop an Hollywood version of the electrifying thriller.

‘Kill' already wowed audiences around the world with its pulse-pounding stunt sequences and gritty fight scenes when it premiered at film festivals like TIFF and Tribeca earlier this year. Now, thanks to 87Eleven Entertainment, even more action fans will get to experience the non-stop intensity of ‘Kill' on an even bigger global stage.

Chad Stahelski, the acclaimed director of all four ‘John Wick' movies, was immediately drawn to ‘Kill”s relentless style of filmmaking. “It's one of the most vivid, wild, and creative action movies I've seen recently,” he said. Stahelski recognizes ‘Kill' features some of the most jaw-dropping combat sequences out there and deserves to find as massive an audience as possible worldwide.

Producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain are thrilled their edge-of-your-seat Indian production already has a Hollywood remake in the works before its local release. Partnering with Lionsgate, renowned for genre-defining action blockbusters, has been hugely rewarding for the talented filmmakers behind ‘Kill'.

With Stahelski at the helm of 87Eleven Entertainment, the Hollywood reboot of ‘Kill' is sure to bring its adrenaline-fueled story to even greater heights. Action fans everywhere have much to look forward to as this visionary director works to achieve the same level of kinetic feats seen in ‘John Wick' with this high-octane thriller.