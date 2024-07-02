back to top
Daniel Brühl transforms into Karl Lagerfeld in captivating French series “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”

By: Northlines

Date:

Fans of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld will be delighted with Disney+'s new mini-series “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld”, which offers an intimate glimpse into the iconic figure's early life and career. Starring Daniel Brühl in the titular role, the series chronicles Lagerfeld's journey from a young German immigrant passionate about fashion to head designer of major houses in 1970s Paris.

Brühl transforms completely into Lagerfeld, meticulously researching his mannerisms and style evolution over several episodes. The first season focuses on just one transformative decade, ending with Lagerfeld's landmark appointment at Chanel in 1981. Structured as a drama but remaining strictly factual, it immerses viewers in the glamour and cutthroat competition of 1970s haute couture . Famous personalities of the era make cameos, adding historic flair.

Central to the plot is Lagerfeld's complex relationship with fellow legendary designer Yves Saint Laurent, portrayed as both collaborators and rivals tirelessly innovating to stay ahead. A steamy love triangle with their mutual interest Jacques de Bascher adds intrigue. Brühl and co-star Theodore Pellerin committed fully to their roles, transforming the mini-series into a sophisticated and moving period piece celebrating French fashion history.

While some criticize the production's explicit nature, most praise Brühl's nuanced performance that brings Lagerfeld to life without sensationalism. His dedicated preparation sets the bar high for biopic portrayals. “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld” offers invaluable insights perfect for fashion and history buffs seeking to learn more about the enigmatic star's pioneering early days that shaped the industry.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

