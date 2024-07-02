back to top
Luv Sinha breaks silence on skipping Sonakshi’s wedding ceremony

Actor addresses absence from sister's wedding ceremony

In a recent social media post, actor Luv Sinha has shed some light on why he missed attending the private wedding ceremony of his sister, star Sonakshi Sinha, last month. Sonakshi had tied the knot with her longtime partner and actor Zaheer Iqbal in Mumbai in June.

While most of the family was present to bless the couple, Luv's absence raised eyebrows amongst fans and the media. However, in his latest statement on the matter, Luv confirmed that he chose not to be part of the celebrations due to some unresolved issues.

In a tweet, the actor shared a news excerpt discussing ambiguities in the background of the groom's family. Without elaborating further, Luv thanked the journalist for their on the topic. He went on to say that his decision was driven by the need to dissociate from certain individuals regardless of circumstance.

The wedding festivities, including the registration and reception, saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. However, initial reports speculated about Luv and another family member reportedly giving the events a miss. This fueled more rumors online about a rift in the family.

With his recent confirmation, Luv has put such speculations to rest while establishing that his contradictions lay exclusively with select associates rather than the joyous union itself. Sonakshi and Zaheer's love story gaining the blessings of most has undoubtedly added more cheer to their new journey ahead.

Saif Ali Khan shares family's cricket legacy with son Taimur at Lord's
Russian oil floods India as Saudi supplies shrink to decade low
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

