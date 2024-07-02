back to top
Search
BusinessRussian oil floods India as Saudi supplies shrink to decade low
Business

Russian oil floods India as Saudi supplies shrink to decade low

By: Northlines

Date:

Russian Oil Imports Hit 13-Month Peak as Saudi Flows Drop to Decade Low

has significantly ramped up imports of Russian crude oil in recent months, with shipment volumes touching a nearly one-year high in June driven by record purchases of Moscow's flagship Urals grade. Data from vessel tracking sources show the surge in Russian oil flows coincided with a sharp contraction in supplies from Saudi Arabia last month.

Indian refiners imported around 2.13 million barrels per day of Russian crude oil last month, the maximum level since May of the previous year. The increase of over 7% from May saw Moscow regain its position as India's top oil supplier, accounting for approximately 45% of the country's total imports. A major factor behind the spike was a massive 161 million barrel purchase of Urals, setting a new all-time high.

The rise in discounted Russian supplies has significantly impacted inbound shipments from Saudi Arabia, traditionally one of India's largest providers. June volumes from the Gulf kingdom slid over 25% month-on-month to 410,000 barrels daily, the weakest level in over ten years. This can be attributed to robust availability and ongoing price advantage of Russian barrels outweighing competing Middle Eastern grades.

Lower purchases were also recorded from other traditional partners like Iraq, with supplies declining to 800,000 barrels per day—the minimum since February of 2024. Only relatively cheaper American light crude saw higher imports, with the US emerging as India's fourth biggest source last month.

The data highlights how refiners have capitalized on incentives like price discounts to bolster Russian crude purchases and rework their sourcing strategy. With cost considerations paramount for the 's third largest oil consumer, discounted Russian oil looks set to maintain its strong footing in India despite some narrowing differentials in recent times.

Previous article
Luv Sinha breaks silence on skipping Sonakshi’s wedding ceremony
Next article
GST Collections See Modest 7.7% Rise in June as Growth Rate Hits 3-Year Low
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Investor research firm questions impartiality of market watchdog after receiving notice

Northlines Northlines -
One of the world's leading investor research companies, Hindenburg...

GST Collections See Modest 7.7% Rise in June as Growth Rate Hits 3-Year Low

Northlines Northlines -
GST Collections See Slowest Rise in Three Years India's total...

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime high levels in early trade

Northlines Northlines -
Mumbai, Jul 2: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty...

Indian Startup Funding Growth Stalls But Outlook Remains Steady

Northlines Northlines -
It has been closely observed by many in India's...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Princess Anne expresses regret over accident involving longtime equine companion

Investor research firm questions impartiality of market watchdog after receiving notice

GST Collections See Modest 7.7% Rise in June as Growth Rate...