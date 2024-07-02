GST Collections See Modest 7.7% Rise in June as Growth Rate Hits 3-Year Low

GST Collections See Slowest Rise in Three Years

India's total Goods and Services Tax collections for the month of June saw a year-on-year increase of 7.7% to reach Rs. 1.74 trillion according to recent government data. While revenue grew over the same period last year, this marks the slowest pace of expansion seen in the past three years.

Figures show gross GST collections through the end of the fiscal first quarter (April-June) amounted to Rs. 5.57 trillion so far. Last month's revenue intake comes after totals of Rs. 1.73 trillion in May and Rs. 1.61 trillion in June of the prior year. Further details on the breakdown of income sources were not made publicly available as has typically been the practice.

The Indirect Tax regime celebrated its seventh anniversary during this reporting cycle. Since implementation, the unified indirect tax system has simplified compliance and boosted tax base expansion. However, the latest monthly haul signals slowing economic momentum as inflation persists and input costs rise for businesses across sectors.

Market experts point to lingering impact of the pandemic on contact-intensive services as one factor. High fuel prices prior to recent rate cuts also likely dampened discretionary demand. Though the business climate evolves, the new framework has delivered an array of citizen benefits through reduced tax burdens on everyday items over the long-run. Its role in promoting fiscal transparency and ease of trade within our nation remains as important as ever.