‘SAI UNWIND 2023’receives a footfall of over 30,000

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: SAI International proudly presented the 15th edition of UNWIND, a vibrant cultural celebration that not only embodies SAI's spirit but also stands as one of India's largest school-based cultural fests driven by students on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Themed “Unveiling the Wonders Within,” this day-long extravaganza welcomed over 30,000 attendees and was expertly orchestrated by Class XI students from the Commerce & Humanities streams, supported by their mentors.Chief Guest, Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister, Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises & Energy, Government of Odisha inaugurated SAI UNWIND 2023. He expressed his happiness, stating, “I am delighted to be a part of UNWIND 2023, where young minds are nurtured with an entrepreneurial perspective and instilled with leadership skills from an early age. It is truly exciting to witness students organize such a significant event flawlessly.” Speaking about entrepreneurship, Deb went on to state the contribution that UNWIND makes in inculcating 21st century skills and the nuances of modern-day businesses, inspiring the GenZ to be leaders of the future.Initiated in 2008 by Founder-Chairman, SAI International, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, UNWIND has evolved into one of India's leading student-driven cultural event, exemplifying innovation and creativity. Dr. Silpi Sahoo, the Chairperson of SAI International Education Group, continues to steer this legacy toward greater heights, emphasizing the development of critical thinkers and future leaders.During her address at UNWIND 2023, Dr. Silpi Sahoo shared, “It's immensely gratifying to witness my SAIoneers from Commerce and Humanities present such a grand and engaging fest for UNWIND 2023. Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, our Founder-Chairman, envisioned nurturing critical thinkers and problem solvers, shaping future entrepreneurial citizens of India. His dream was to forge global leaders, critical-thinking innovators poised for impactful careers, ready to reshape the world. Seeing my SAIoneers following the path set by our Founder fills me with immense joy.”Children from Shri Harsha Memorial School for Deaf and Mute also were a part of the mega event.Holistic Parenting award was instituted to the parents of Class XII CBSE State topper Pratishtha Pal.TheSAIoneers didn't hold back when it came to showcasing their abilities in plays, dances, or music. Team Unwind 2023 also took part with great enthusiasm, receiving thunderous acclaim from the crowd as they danced merrily in a flash mob.The well-known band T.R.A.P. hit the stage at UNWIND 2023 amid the enchanted atmosphere of the celebrity event.