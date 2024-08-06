SAD Chief Apologizes to Akal Takht for Controversial Decisions as Punjab Ruling Party

In a sealed letter submitted to Akal Takht on July 24th, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed regret for several controversial decisions made during his party's tenure as ruling government in Punjab between 2007-2015.

Badal acknowledged “mistakes were committed” such as showing favor to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim by revoking criminal proceedings against him for intentionally imitating tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. He also owned responsibility for the Akali government's failure to appropriately handle the sacrilegious incidents at Bargari and ensure justice for the civilians shot dead by police during protests in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

Another regretted decision was appointing controversial IPS officer Sumedh Saini as Director General of Police. Badal stated he accepted accountability as leader of his family and party for any “mistakes and unpleasant events” that occurred while in power.

The clarification comes in response to allegations made in a prior letter submitted by rebel Akali leaders to Akal Takht. Those leaders had questioned Badal's role in the above decisions damaging to the Sikh community.

Badal humbly requested forgiveness, pledging to respect any verdict on this matter according to Sikh religious traditions. A copy of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's 2015 letter of atonement to Akal Takht was also provided.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh may convene the Panj Piaras to deliberate on an appropriate ruling. Badal reaffirmed commitment to abide by their decision as representative of the highest temporal Sikh authority.