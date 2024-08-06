Haryana Waives Stamp Duty and Provides Subsidies for Purchase of Land for Cow Shelters

In a bid to encourage setting up of more cow shelters in the agrarian state of Haryana, the state government has announced a series of benefits and subsidies. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made these announcements while addressing a ‘Gau Sewa Sammelan' in Panchkula district.

As per the new directives, the purchase of land for establishing cow shelters will be exempted from payment of stamp duty. This is expected to reduce the financial burden on individuals and organizations working towards protection of cows. Property taxes will also not be levied on functional cow shelters.

Additionally, the grant provided for cow fodder has been increased four times to Rs.20 per cow per day. Shelter homes caring for more than 1000 cows will get an e-rickshaw each to facilitate transportation. Requirements such as change of land use permission and external development charges have been waived off for setting up new shelters.

The event also saw the launch of ‘Besahara Gauvansh Mukt Abhiyan' aimed at making the state free from stray cattle. Cow vigilante groups will be reimbursed Rs.600-800 for safely transporting stray cattle to shelters. Veterinary facilities will also be strengthened with more mobile clinics.

Farmers rearing indigenous cows have a reason to cheer with the announcement of an annual grant of Rs.30,000 per desi cow. A monitoring system involving local administrators is being implemented to ensure accurate counting and management of cattle in shelters.

In summary, the Haryana Government has rolled out a comprehensive package of sops to encourage cattle sheltering and promote the well-being of ‘gauvansh' through active participation of citizens and institutions. These new sops are set to strengthen ‘Gau Seva' initiatives across the agrarian state.