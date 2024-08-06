back to top
    Himachal CM announces free cancer treatment and Rs 300 crore funding for improved facilities

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the first meeting of the State Advisory Board on Cancer and Palliative Care where he unveiled a series of impactful initiatives to boost cancer management in Pradesh. Recognizing the growing burden of cancer cases, the CM pledged complete cost coverage for treatment and important medicines for all diagnosed residents.

    As many as 42 essential anti-cancer drugs will be freely provided through government hospitals. This includes the costly Trastuzumab vaccine required by breast cancer patients. The government is dedicating substantial funds to establish a bone marrow transplant center and purchase advanced diagnostic and therapeutic equipment for improved care quality across the state.

    Acknowledging Himachal's high cancer prevalence, a population registry and district-level screenings are in the works to better understand patterns and needs. Additionally, daycare facilities and palliative units will be set up in a phased approach focusing on high patient load areas initially. Nuclear medicine departments with cyclotron facilities will enhance diagnosis and monitoring.

    With a Rs 300 crore allocation to strengthen existing centers and develop new ones, including a Rs 75 crore oncology unit in Hamirpur, these comprehensive initiatives aim to boost accessibility and delivery of affordable, optimal cancer management for all citizens. The Chief Minister's leadership is a positive step towards reducing the disease burden through enhanced public infrastructure and support.

    Haryana Waives Stamp Duty and Provides Subsidies for Purchase of Land for Cow Shelters
    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks answers from Himachal Pradesh govt over flood relief efforts
