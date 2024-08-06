back to top
Search
    HimachalBJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks answers from Himachal Pradesh govt over flood...
    HimachalLatest News

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks answers from Himachal Pradesh govt over flood relief efforts

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit Pradesh last week, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut traveled to the hard-hit region of Samej to meet with those impacted by the disaster. Upon witnessing the destruction firsthand and speaking with villagers who had lost everything in the flash floods, Ranaut expressed her heartbreak at the immense suffering of the people.

    She conveyed her condolences to those who lost loved ones in the calamity and called for immediate financial relief to be provided to the affected families. Many residents of Samej village remain cut off after bridges were washed away. Local volunteers have taken up the task of rebuilding access points themselves in the absence of state assistance.

    During her visit, Ranaut questioned what had been done by ministers of the ruling Congress government to help those in need. Given that over a year has passed since the last major floods, she demanded transparency around relief funds allocated last year. The MP further noted that while the central government stands ready to offer support, the disbursement of any aid remains contingent on the state government's efforts.

    The demands raise valid accountability concerns as Himachal Pradesh has suffered extensively under frequent natural disasters during the current leadership's tenure. With lives and livelihoods at stake, it is imperative that all levels of administration fulfill their responsibilities to citizens in distress. Only by ensuring rapid and targeted relief can some relief be provided to those grieving their losses in this intensely difficult time.

    Previous article
    Himachal CM announces free cancer treatment and Rs 300 crore funding for improved facilities
    Next article
    J&K | Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Vaishno Devi Shrine Board-run souvenir shop gutted in fire

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 6: A souvenir shop run by the...

    J&K | Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 6: An encounter broke out between the...

    Himachal CM announces free cancer treatment and Rs 300 crore funding for improved facilities

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the first meeting...

    Haryana Waives Stamp Duty and Provides Subsidies for Purchase of Land for Cow Shelters

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a bid to encourage setting up of more...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Vaishno Devi Shrine Board-run souvenir shop gutted in fire

    J&K | Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In...

    Himachal CM announces free cancer treatment and Rs 300 crore funding...