J&K | Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur

JAMMU, Aug 6: An encounter broke out between the security forces and a group of terrorists in Bastangarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the preliminary information, the security forces established the contact with the hiding terrorists in the upper reaches and trapped them in the forested area.

According to DIG Udhampur, a search operation was carried in the early hours of Tuesday after specific inputs regarding the terrorists were received.

“After specific input was gleaned regarding movement in the area, a SADO was launched in the wee hours today by our parties; contact has been established with a group of terrorists in Khaned area of PS Basantgarh. Ops underway @JmuKmrPolice @adgpi @crpfindia,” DIG Udhampur mentioned in a post on X.