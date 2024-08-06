back to top
Search
    JammuJ&K | Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    J&K | Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 6: An encounter broke out between the security forces and a group of terrorists in Bastangarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and .
    According to the preliminary information, the security forces established the contact with the hiding terrorists in the upper reaches and trapped them in the forested area.
    According to DIG Udhampur, a search operation was carried in the early hours of Tuesday after specific inputs regarding the terrorists were received.
    “After specific input was gleaned regarding movement in the area, a SADO was launched in the wee hours today by our parties; contact has been established with a group of terrorists in Khaned area of PS Basantgarh. Ops underway @JmuKmrPolice @adgpi @crpfindia,” DIG Udhampur mentioned in a post on X.

    Previous article
    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks answers from Himachal Pradesh govt over flood relief efforts
    Next article
    J&K Vaishno Devi Shrine Board-run souvenir shop gutted in fire
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Vaishno Devi Shrine Board-run souvenir shop gutted in fire

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 6: A souvenir shop run by the...

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks answers from Himachal Pradesh govt over flood relief efforts

    Northlines Northlines -
    In the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit...

    Himachal CM announces free cancer treatment and Rs 300 crore funding for improved facilities

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the first meeting...

    Haryana Waives Stamp Duty and Provides Subsidies for Purchase of Land for Cow Shelters

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a bid to encourage setting up of more...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Vaishno Devi Shrine Board-run souvenir shop gutted in fire

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks answers from Himachal Pradesh govt over...

    Himachal CM announces free cancer treatment and Rs 300 crore funding...