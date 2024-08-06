back to top
Search
    HaryanaPunjab and Haryana High Court adjourns Ekta Kapoor case hearing to Aug...
    HaryanaLatest NewsPunjab

    Punjab and Haryana High Court adjourns Ekta Kapoor case hearing to Aug 12

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The and High Court has postponed its ruling in a defamation case against a popular television producer to allow more time for review. Producers of the long-running drama series have been accused of tarnishing someone's reputation through portrayal of fictional characters and situations.

    The complainant argues that a storyline from last year damaged their good name in society. They believe certain plot elements and character traits too closely mirrored real events and persons. However, the show is intended as and creative expression, not a documentary.

    Rather than make a hasty judgment, the presiding judge decided to examine concerns more thoroughly. The complex issues involved require delicate consideration of free speech rights as well as perception of harm. All parties will have another chance to present evidence for or against the claims at a later court date.

    For fans of the popular program, this delay signifies that matters of defamation are not taken lightly by law. At the same time, stifling of artistic freedom through strict liability could set an unfair precedent. The court aims to review legislation thoroughly and make a decision upholding both principles of protection and promotion of various Constitutional freedoms.

    Viewers will have to wait patiently until August for the final ruling in this high-profile case between personal reputations and free expression in media. In the meantime, fans can continue enjoying new episodes of the show without disruption.

    Previous article
    AI firm Placer raises $75 million, valuation jumps to $1.5 billion
    Next article
    SAD Chief Apologizes to Akal Takht for Controversial Decisions as Punjab Ruling Party
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Vaishno Devi Shrine Board-run souvenir shop gutted in fire

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 6: A souvenir shop run by the...

    J&K | Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 6: An encounter broke out between the...

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks answers from Himachal Pradesh govt over flood relief efforts

    Northlines Northlines -
    In the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit...

    Himachal CM announces free cancer treatment and Rs 300 crore funding for improved facilities

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the first meeting...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Vaishno Devi Shrine Board-run souvenir shop gutted in fire

    J&K | Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In...

    BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeks answers from Himachal Pradesh govt over...