Sabine Hospitals gets $50mn PE funding led by CX Partners
JammuJammu Kashmir

Sabine Hospitals gets $50mn PE funding led by CX Partners

Tawi: Sabine Hospital and Research Centre has secured $50 million in funding from CX Partners – a private equity fund in the Indian mid-market with a long track record of delivering returns through cycles and a consortium of investors.Sharing details about the development, Dr Sivadasan Sabine, Founder and Chairman of Sabine Hospital & Research Centre said,” CX partners and the consortium of investors share our vision of making high-end fertility, birthing and neonatal care affordable and accessible to the most remote towns of . The investment of $50mn validates our strong clinical fundamentals, practices and also recognized the immense need for better fertility, mother and childcare in India. We are now all set to embark on the next phase of growth with renewed passion.” CX partners works in the healthcare, financial services, consumer products and services and IT/outsourced service. With 29 portfolio companies and $1bn of assets under management across its funds and co-investors, CX partners is positive about Sabine Hospital's potential to immense growth.Commenting on the investment, Vivek Chhachhi, Managing Partner, CX Partners said, “Sabine Hospital and Research Centre provides accessible healthcare at affordable costs. Their -class fertility treatments cater to the growing medical needs of people. While upholding the utmost ethical standards and clinical excellence, the organization has demonstrated remarkable growth, with a CAGR of 25% over the last three years. We see the potential in further expanding Sabine Hospitals to adjacent markets, drawing upon our experience investing in healthcare, attracting high quality professional leadership, and putting in place systems to manage growth.” Singapore-based Tanas Capital, a growth stage private equity firm, is part of the investor consortium. Sharing his thoughts, A Amit Sharma, MD of Tanas Capital said, “We are pleased to partner with CX and Sabine Hospital and Research Centre to aid the strategic imperatives of this franchise. The focused and nuanced approach of Sabine Hospital is a clear differentiator and is certainly well positioned for the next phase of growth.”

