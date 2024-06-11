back to top
Search
India'400 paar' pitch fuelled apprehensions of ‘Gadbad’ on Constitution, quota: Eknath Shinde
India

‘400 paar’ pitch fuelled apprehensions of ‘Gadbad’ on Constitution, quota: Eknath Shinde

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai, Jun 11: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said there was apprehension among people about changing Constitution and removing reservations following the ‘400 paar' pitch in the recent .

The BJP had set itself a target of winning 400 plus seats, including its NDA partners' haul.

“We suffered losses at some places because of the false narrative (by the opposition). We also bore the brunt in Maharashtra,” Shinde said at a meeting of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) in Mumbai.

“Due to “400 paar” (slogan), people thought that there may be some “gadbad” (hanky-panky) in future on issues like changing the Constitution and removing reservations,” said Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena won seven of the 49 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

CACP is under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of and Farmers Welfare, and recommends Minimum Support Prices for select crops. It was established in 1965 as the Agricultural Prices Commission, and was given its present name in 1985.

 

Previous article
India fastest growing economy, to clock 6.7 pc growth over 3 years: World Bank
Next article
Sabine Hospitals gets $50mn PE funding led by CX Partners
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Hisense India appoints Pankaj Rana as CEO to accelerate growth

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Hisense India, a leading consumer electronics and...

Max Hospital, Mohali highlights danger of intense heat waves, emphasizes safety measures

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh: In light of the severe heat conditions in...

VMC launches Exclusive Droppers Batch for JEE/NEET 2025 Aspirants

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Vidyamandir Classes (VMC), pioneers for almost of 4 decades in...

India fastest growing economy, to clock 6.7 pc growth over 3 years: World Bank

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 11: India will remain the fastest-growing...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hisense India appoints Pankaj Rana as CEO to accelerate growth

Max Hospital, Mohali highlights danger of intense heat waves, emphasizes safety...

Enhancing the Quality of Education: BAF, DSEJ join hands to empower...