RSS-BJP like poison: Kharge

New Delhi, Mar 31: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday described the RSS-BJP combine as “poison” that has “destroyed” the country, and called on all opposition parties to unite to defeat the ruling party in the upcoming .

This election is to save democracy, the country and the Constitution, he said at ‘Loktantra Bachao' rally of the opposition bloc at the Ramlila Maidan here.

The rally seeks to highlight the “threat to democracy” after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. The wives of both Kejriwal and Soren were also present at the rally and addressed it.

“We need to unite and only then will we be able to fight the BJP. We won't succeed if we keep attacking and fighting each other,” Kharge said.

“This election is for saving democracy and the Constitution and we must fight unitedly,” he said.

Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, “There is no level-playing field in this election. PM Modi has dug up the ground and is asking the opposition to play there.” He said he told BJP chief J P Nadda at a recent meeting that this election is “not fair” as the Congress' funds have already been “stolen”.

“The BJP and the RSS are like poison, don't taste it. They have destroyed the country and they should not be allowed to destroy it further,” the Congress chief added.

Kharge said the country cannot prosper until Modi and his ideology are removed.

He also accused the prime minister of misusing institutions to threaten opposition parties and its leaders, and toppling their governments to form BJP governments. (Agencies)

 

 

Cong gets fresh I-T Notice of over Rs 1,745 Cr, total tax demand rises to Rs 3567 Cr
Rishabh Pant's Solid Half-Century and Late Charge Help Delhi Capitals Edge out MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a Thrilling Encounter
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

