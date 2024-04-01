Rishabh Pant’s Solid Half-Century and Late Charge Help Delhi Capitals Edge out MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in a Thrilling Encounter

The fans at Vizag were treated to an electrifying IPL clash as Delhi Capitals edged out Chennai Super Kings in a closely fought match. Chasing DC's total of 191, CSK got off to a slow start losing openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali cheaply.

However, MS Dhoni had other plans as he treated the crowd with some big hits in his 37-run cameo. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman clobbered Anrich Nortje for a one-handed six and smashed Khaleel Ahmed straight down the ground for another maximum. His blazing knock provided a perfect throwback to his ball-striking prowess of yore.

Despite Dhoni's pyrotechnics, CSK found run-scoring difficult due to some tight bowling from DC. Medium pacers Ishant Sharma and Ahmed were very disciplined in the powerplay while veteran offie Axar Patel changed his pace cleverly to deceive batsmen.

Just when Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell were building a partnership with some well-timed shots, Patel's crafty bowling led to Mitchell's dismissal. Nortje and Mukesh Kumar also kept the pressure with accurate line and length.

Chasing a solid total, CSK needed a substantial partnership but could not stitch one owing to DC's consistent taking of wickets. Matheesha Pathirana's double strike including the prized scalp of Mitchell Marsh further dented CSK's chase.

Earlier, DC's innings too had not started on a promising note but skipper Rishabh Pant had different plans. After a slow start, Pant exploded with some magnificent hits towards the death. His last 34 runs came off just 13 balls with four fours and two sixes, taking the total to a competitive 191.

Pant's rediscovered aggressive instincts and attacking intent shown towards the back end proved to be the difference. Though CSK bowlers like Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana tried their best, accurate death bowling from Nortje and Khaleel sealed the win for DC.

With this narrow victory, Pant-led DC recorded their first points of the season while Dhoni's CSK suffered their first loss. But the night undoubtedly belonged to the fans who enjoyed Dhoni's iconic batting abilities and Pant's return to belligerent self.