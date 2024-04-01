Keita Nakajima wins 2024 Hero Indian Open despite late struggles; Veer Ahlawat earns applause for terrific eagle on final hole

The 2024 Hero Indian Open saw a spectacular climax unfold as 23-year-old Japanese rising star Keita Nakajima endured some late scares but held on grimly to clinch a memorable maiden victory. However, the local fans had plenty to cheer about too as Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat produced a moment of pure magic right at the death to secure a share of second place.

After opening up a huge nine-shot lead thanks to a stunning performance over the first three days, Nakajima must have expected a relaxed stroll towards glory on Sunday. However, testing conditions and nerves got the better of him as he dropped shots on five of the last six holes, including three straight bogeys, to sign for a one-over 73.

But the damage was already done as his rivals were unable to capitalize sufficiently on his struggles. Nakajima's brilliant ball-striking and gutsy iron play over the first 54 holes had given him far too big a cushion to blow. He held on to claim a memorable four-shot win and DP World Tour title at only his 11th start on the tour.

The large home fans gathered at DLF Golf and Country Club were disappointed to see Indian hopes struggle on the day. However, one of their own was about to spark raucous celebrations. With the trophy already decided, the battle for second became the focus. That's when 28-year-old Ahlawat stepped up with the shot of the day, landing a stunning two-shot eagle on the par-five last. It earned him a share of second place at 13-under along with Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg and American Johannes Veerman. Ahlawat's heroics on the green drew thunderous cheers and took the sheen off what was otherwise a testing final day for local stars.

The result keeps Ahlawat, currently top of the PGTI Order of Merit, well placed to earn a place on the DP World Tour next season. As for Nakajima, this breakthrough win is surely just the beginning of a bright future at the highest level for the ambitious young Japanese star.