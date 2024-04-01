Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda spend a relaxing Sunday together relishing Kadak Chai and delicious Cheese toast in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and entrepreneur Navya Nanda, who have been close friends since childhood, recently spent a relaxing Sunday together in Mumbai. Navya, who is well known for her contribution to the gender equality project ‘Nxthave', took some time off and drove Ananya around the city in her car.

The duo visited some of Mumbai's popular cafes located near Prithvi Theatre in Juhu. Ananya shared glimpses of their outing on her Instagram handle which showed them indulging in hot Kadak Chai and melting Cheese toast at one of the cafes. They also went book shopping at a store nearby.

In the reel shared by Ananya, Navya can be seen driving the car as Ananya enjoys the scenic views. The video then takes the viewers inside the cozy cafe decorated with strings of lights. It focuses on their steaming cups of Kadak Chai and toasted bread with melted cheese.

Their BFF and upcoming actress Suhana Khan, who is awaiting the release of her debut film ‘The Archies', showered love on their reel. She commented “Wow nice” with a heart emoji, showing how much she appreciated their fun girls' day out.

Ananya kept the caption simple yet capturing, writing – “Kadak chai, cheese toast, book shopping and Navya's driving. Prithvi Sunday.” It gave netizens a glimpse of how the young actresses spend their leisure time. The reel garnered appreciation from fans and Ananya's mother Bhavna Pandey.

It was heartening to see the busy actresses take some time off to relax and rejuvenate through small pleasures of life like cozy café hopping, indulging in comfort food and spending quality time with close friend. Their fans loved following their unwinding Sunday activities on social media.