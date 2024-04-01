Search
IndiaCong gets fresh I-T Notice of over Rs 1,745 Cr, total tax...
India

Cong gets fresh I-T Notice of over Rs 1,745 Cr, total tax demand rises to Rs 3567 Cr

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 31: In mounting trouble for the Congress, sources in the party said it has received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, raising a tax demand of Rs 1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17.

With this latest notice, the Income Tax department has raised a total demand of Rs 3,567 crore from the Congress.

According to sources, the fresh tax notices relate to 2014-15 (Rs 663 crore), 2015-16 (around Rs 664 crore) and 2016-17 (around Rs 417 crore). The authorities have ended the tax exemption available to political parties and have taxed the party for the entire collections, they added.

The Congress has also been taxed for “third-party entries” made in diaries seized from some of its leaders by probe agencies during raids, the sources said.

The main opposition party on Friday said that it has received notices from the I-T department, asking it to pay around Rs 1,823 crore. The tax authorities have already withdrawn Rs 135 crore from the party's accounts for a tax demand relating to previous years.

The Congress has moved the court against the Rs 135-crore tax demand and the case is likely to come up before the Supreme Court on Monday. The party has failed to get any relief from the High Court of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in this regard.

Congress leaders have contended that similar third-party entries naming BJP leaders in other diaries have not been levied any tax. They have accused the BJP of indulging in “tax terrorism” and financially crippling the principal opposition party during the 2024 .

By doing so, they are disturbing the level playing field during elections, the Congress has alleged. It has also complained to the Election Commission in this regard and urged it to maintain a level playing field.

Previous article
CUET-UG deadline extended till April 5
Next article
RSS-BJP like poison: Kharge
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

RSS-BJP like poison: Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 31: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on...

CUET-UG deadline extended till April 5

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 31: The application deadline for Common...

‘Action will definitely be taken, no matter how big the corrupt person is’: PM

Northlines Northlines -
Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), March 31: Launching a scathing attack...

‘Rahul Gandhi Ji Apni Jaan Diye’: Cong President Kharge goofs up at INDI Alliance rally

Northlines Northlines -
Netizens were quick to pick up the mistake and...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rishabh Pant’s Solid Half-Century and Late Charge Help Delhi Capitals Edge...

RSS-BJP like poison: Kharge

CUET-UG deadline extended till April 5