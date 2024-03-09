RS MPs write to LG Sinha for regularising CIC Operators in J&K

Jammu Tawi, Mar 8: In the backdrop of Community Information Centre Operators (CIC Operators) of the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Development Department seeking regularisation, two Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament have dashed a letter to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his immediate intervention into the matter.

Saket Gokhale, MP, Rajya Sabha in a letter to LG Sinha regarding the urgent grievances of CIC Operators of the Rural Development Department (RDD), J&K, have sought his urgent intervention in resolving their grievances.

“The entire nation is proud of the work done by CIC Operators in J&K for over two decades. A large number of the CIC Operators are excellent professionals with advanced qualifications and it is very unfortunate that despite their advanced qualifications and dedicated service, they are being paid a meagre salary,” the letter read.

The letter claimed that in 2014, the J&K Cabinet in 2014 has only issued orders for regularization of CIC Operators and with the result posts have been created in Rural Development Department by the Jammu and Kashmir Government but unfortunately till date no formal regularization orders are issued in their favour.

The MP appealed to LG Sinha to look into the matter of raising the salaries of CIC Operators in J&K and ensuring their welfare.

Meanwhile Dr Fauzia Khan, MP Rajya Sabha in her letter to the LG Manoj Sinha besides seeking hike in their salaries, have also sought the regularization of their services, approved by the J&K Cabinet in 2014 and further endorsed by various committees and legal bodies, remains pending despite years of follow-up.

“This delay creates immense insecurity and demotivation among them, impacting their morals and dedication to their work.” The letter read.

The MP requested Sinha for early as possible issuance of regularization orders in favour of all CIC Operators of the RDD under SRO-255, providing them with job security and stability.