Maha Shivratri celebrated with religious fervour across J&K Shankaracharya Temple adorned with lights

Jammu Tawi, Mar 8: Amid the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev', Maha Shivratri was celebrated on Friday with religious fervour in the winter capital of the Union Territory.

Devotees drawn from different areas since morning thronged various Shiv Temples and paid obeisance to mark Maha Shivratri celebrations with religious fervour and gaiety across the region.

Devotees thronged the holy Ranbireshwar temple and performed special Pooja of Lord Shiva. Though the rush of devotees was normal during the wee hours but swelled as the day progressed.

The devotees offered flowers, Bel leaves, milk, curd to the ‘Shivlingam'.

Famous temples here including ‘Aap Shambu' at Roop Nagar, Peerkho, Raghunath Temple, Shiv Dham, Shiv Parvati Temple, witnessed unprecedented rush of devotees.

Special arrangements have also been made for night long prayers in the temples.

The traffic jams were also witnessed on various roads leading to famous temples.

Special langars were organized by religious bodies at temples while security arrangements were made for smooth and incident free celebrations.

However, on the eve of Maha Shivratri, the devotees of Lord Shiva took out impressive Jhankis, as ‘Shiv Baraat', and passed through the main streets of the city.

The Shiv Baraat was taken out after performing religious rituals and prayers in the temple premises by devotees.

A large number of devotees from Jammu and outside the Jammu and Kashmir also accompanied the Baraat.

The devotees were also chanting the religious hymn and singing bhajans in praise of Lord Shiva.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended greetings to the people on Maha Shivratri.

The Directorate of Tourism Jammu in collaboration with JKAACL and District Administration Jammu, Samba and Reasi has organised the Mahashivratri Mahotsav with vibrant festivities.

The celebrations started at the revered temple Peer Kho and Panchvaktar Mahadev Temple in Jammu District, sacred Shiv Temples at Purmandal in District Samba and pious pilgrimage Shrine Shiv Khori in Ransoo town of District Reasi.

A report from Kashmir said that devotees across different parts of the Valley celebrated Maha Shivaratri with religious fervour and devotion, marking the auspicious occasion with rituals and prayers.

On the occasion, the Shankaracharya Temple, a prominent temple in Srinagar city, was adorned with colourful lights and echoed with the chanting of hymns as devotees gathered to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

Amidst the serene ambience of the temple, devotees offered flowers and fruits and asked for a blessing from lord Shiva. The atmosphere resonated with spiritual energy as devotees immersed themselves in prayer.

Amidst a jubilant atmosphere, Maha Shivratri, locally known as ‘Herath', was also celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Kheer Bhawani Temple in the Tulmullah area of Ganderbal district.

Devotees, including Kashmiri Pandits, gathered at the temple to pay homage to Mata Ragniya Devi, fondly known as Mata Kheer Bhawani. The temple premises exuded a festive aura as devotees engaged in special prayers, seeking peace and prosperity for the region.