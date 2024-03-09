Search
Ex-MLA Javid Baig joins NC

Srinagar, Mar 08: Javid Hussain Baig, former MLA and nephew of ex-deputy chief minister Muzaffar Husssain Baig joined the Conference (NC) on Friday.

Baig, who was recently expelled from Apni Party, was a PDP legislator from Baramulla assembly segment in 2014.

He joined NC today in presence of NC Vice President Omar Abdullah here at Nawa-e-Subha.

After the abrogation of Article 370, he was expelled by PDP for meeting foreign envoys, who were brought in by the Centre to .

In 2020 District Development Council (DDC) polls, he lost both seats in Baramulla assembly segment to Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

