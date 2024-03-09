Ex-MLA Javid Baig joins NC

Srinagar, Mar 08: Javid Hussain Baig, former MLA and nephew of ex-deputy chief minister Muzaffar Husssain Baig joined the National Conference (NC) on Friday.

Baig, who was recently expelled from Apni Party, was a PDP legislator from Baramulla assembly segment in 2014.

He joined NC today in presence of NC Vice President Omar Abdullah here at Nawa-e-Subha.

After the abrogation of Article 370, he was expelled by PDP for meeting foreign envoys, who were brought in by the Centre to Kashmir.

In 2020 District Development Council (DDC) polls, he lost both seats in Baramulla assembly segment to Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).