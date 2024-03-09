Search
They buried PAGD in just 4 yrs: Bukhari

Srinagar, Mar 8: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Friday said the leaders who created the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) have themselves buried it in just four years without even bothering to perform its last rites.

Bukhari said, “Unlike traditional political parties, the Apni Party's is based on truth and honesty. We do not mislead or lie to the people for our political gains. I assure you that this party will provide you with the opportunity to serve the people, and I am sure that your joining will further strengthen the party in your respective areas.”

Taking a dig at the traditional political parties and their leaders, he said, “They have always lied to the people and misled them through fake promises and emotional sloganeering only to attain power and riches for themselves”.

Referring to the PAGD, which was created by these parties post-August 2019 by saying that it would bring back the abrogated Article 370, he said they even sought people's votes based on this promise during the DDC elections.

“Just four years down the line, the so-called alliance partners have themselves buried this alliance, and that too without bothering to perform its last rites”, he said.

“This so-called alliance was created solely to mislead the people and gain electoral dividends, and now it has been abandoned once again for political gain,” he added.

During the event, several prominent political leaders joined the Apni party including Syed Muzamil Rizvi, the former president of central and media in charge of Aam Aadmi Party, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi and Mohammad Rafiq Raina, well-known political activists.

Jamm-Sgr highway to remain closed for 14 hours on Sat, Sun for road widening
