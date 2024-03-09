Search
Jamm-Sgr highway to remain closed for 14 hours on Sat, Sun for road widening

Tawi, Mar 8: The vehicular movement on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway will remain suspended for 14 hours on Saturday and Sunday between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district.

An order, a copy of which lies with the KNO news agency reads, “In view of the requisition received from Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban, vide above-quoted reference and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travelers/drivers, sanction is hereby granted in favour of NHAI, PIU Ramban, for taking 14 hours traffic haltage from 10 PM on 09.03.2024 to 12 Noon on 10.03.2024 for widening of carriageway to 2 lanes at Dhalwas, during haltage the widening at other places will also be taken up for restoration from Nashri to Banihal in strict adherence to the conditions outlined in the aforementioned communication received from the Project Director NHAI, PIU Ramban.”

“Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban and Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, NHWs, Ramban, shall implement the above orders in and spirit.” the order states.

Farooq calls for commission of inquiry amid PM’s allegations on Art 370
