Rs 1.96 Lakh Crore Allocated To Home Ministry In Budget 2023-24

New Delhi, Feb 1: Sending a clear message about its internal security priorities, the Modi government on Wednesday allocated Rs 1.96 lakh crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with a majority of the spending on Central Armed Police Forces such as CRPF and intelligence gathering. The 2023-24 budget allocation to the MHA, helmed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is Rs 1,96,034.94 crore. The budget 2022-23 had earmarked Rs 1,85,776.55 crore. A substantial amount has also been allocated for improving infrastructure along the international border, police infrastructure and modernisation of police forces.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The bulk of the amount of the MHA, Rs 1,27,756.74 crore, has been allocated to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in comparison to Rs 1,19,070.36 crore in 2022-23. Among the CAPFs, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), mostly responsible for internal security duties and fighting militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, has been allocated Rs 31,772.23 crore in comparison to Rs 31,495.88 crore given in 2022-23. The Border Security Force (BSF), which guards India’s border with Pakistan and Bangladesh besides handling internal security assignments, has been given Rs 24,771.28 crore in comparison to Rs 23,557.51 crore given in the current fiscal. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which protects vital installations such as nuclear projects, airports and metro networks, has been given Rs 13,214.68 crore in comparison to Rs 12,293.23 crore allocated in 2022-23. The Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards India’s borders with Nepal and Bhutan, has been allocated Rs 8,329.10 crore in comparison to Rs 8,019.78 crore given in 2022-23. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the Sino-Indian border, got Rs 8,096.89 crore in comparison to Rs 7,626.38 crore given in the current fiscal. The Assam Rifles, which is deployed along the India-Myanmar border and for anti-insurgency duties in the Northeast, has been allocated Rs 7,052.46 crore in comparison to Rs 6,561.33 crore given in the current fiscal.

The National Security Guard (NSG), the elite commando force to tackle any emergency security situation, has been allocated Rs 1,286.54 crore in comparison to Rs 1,183.80 crore given in 2022-23. The Intelligence Bureau has been given Rs 3,418.32 crore in comparison to Rs 3,022.02 crore given in the current fiscal. The Special Protection Group (SPG), which protects the prime minister, has been allocated Rs 433.59 crore in comparison to Rs 411.88 crore given in 2022-23.

The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,662.03 crore in comparison to Rs 11,617.59 crore given in 2022-23. A sum of Rs 3,545.03 crore has been allocated for development of border infrastructure like construction of roads and bridges in comparison to Rs 3,738.98 crore allocated in the current fiscal.

Rs 3636.66 crore has been given for development of police infrastructure in comparison to Rs 2,188.38 crore allocated in 2022-23.For modernisation of police forces in the country, the budget allocated Rs 3,750 crore in comparison to Rs 2,432.06 crore given in 2022-23. Rs 2780.88 crore has been allocated for security-related expenditure in comparison to Rs 2,024.54 crore given in the current fiscal.

The budget also allocated Rs 1,564.65 crore for census related works, Rs 1,100 crore for women safety schemes, Rs 700 crore for modernisation of forensic capacities, Rs 350.61 crore for maintenance of border check posts and Rs 202.27 crore for Modernisation Plan IV for CAPFs.