Ronald Reagan stays calm on hearing balloon pop sound years after surviving assassination bid

Six years had passed since Ronald Reagan, the former president of the United States, survived an assassination attempt during his presidency. In 1987, Reagan was delivering an address in West Berlin when the sound of a balloon popping echoed in the venue. Most people in his position would have felt uneasy hearing such a sound. However, Reagan stayed unfazed and even made light of the incident with his wit.

In March 1981, as Reagan was leaving the Washington Hilton Hotel, 25-year-old John Hinckley Jr fired multiple shots at him. Some bullets hit his staff while one lodged in his lung, causing severe injuries to the president. He had to undergo emergency surgery to recover. After six years, the popping sound from the balloon during his speech could have brought back worrying memories for him.

But Reagan calmly paused for a moment before quipping “Missed me”. His nonchalant reaction and joke generated huge laughter and appreciation from the crowd. Footage of this cool-headed response has now resurfaced on social media platforms, racking up millions of views. Netizens praised the former president's exemplary composure and praised his lack of reaction as a sign of real leadership.

The 1987 video clip is making the rounds online especially in the context of recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Trump survived after a bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Two others in the audience were also injured in the attack. The assailant has been arrested. Reagan showed that even years after facing grave danger, true leaders do not let past trauma affect their public duties. His behavior serves as an inspiration, even after decades.