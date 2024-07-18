back to top
Search
    InternationalMelania and Ivanka Trump expected to address Republican National Convention on final...
    International

    Melania and Ivanka Trump expected to address Republican National Convention on final night

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Trump Family Remains United Ahead of RNC Conclusion

    As the Republican Convention enters its final day, questions have lingered over the whereabouts of former First Lady Melania Trump. However, Trump supporters could receive an answer to these queries soon. Eric Trump, son of the former president, has now revealed plans for Melania as well as sister Ivanka Trump to make appearances at the convention Thursday.

    Melania has kept a low profile since her husband survived an assassination attempt in July. Other members of the Trump family have actively participated in the RNC, but she was noticeably absent. According to Eric, both Melania and Ivanka will take the stage tomorrow in a show of solidarity and family unity.

    In remarks to media, Eric stressed the cohesive nature of the Trump clan in continuing to back Donald's 2024 campaign efforts. He praised Ivanka's tireless work on behalf of her father both inside and outside of the White House over the past several years.

    With the convention nearing its conclusion, calls have escalated for Melania to deliver remarks before the gathered audience. As a former first lady known for discretion, her perspective could provide reassurance at this critical juncture. Her speech would also enable expressions of support for her spouse's recovery and reelection bid.

    As the Trump family closes ranks ahead of November, tonight's programing seeks to maintain convention momentum. Millions will tune in to witness if and how Melania and Ivanka lend their influence to the proceedings. Their presence could inspire Republicans nationwide with a reminder of the bonds that remain unbroken, even in the face of adversity.

    Previous article
    Remote detonator found on Trump shooter linked him to explosives in vehicle according to new report
    Next article
    Ronald Reagan stays calm on hearing balloon pop sound years after surviving assassination bid
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ronald Reagan stays calm on hearing balloon pop sound years after surviving assassination bid

    Northlines Northlines -
    Six years had passed since Ronald Reagan, the former...

    Remote detonator found on Trump shooter linked him to explosives in vehicle according to new report

    Northlines Northlines -
    Explosive materials and weapons were uncovered in the automobile...

    NASA cancels $450 million lunar rover mission due to budget issues

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a setback to America's lunar exploration ambitions, NASA...

    Former PM Sunak Offers Advice to New Leader Starmer as Labour Takes Power

    Northlines Northlines -
    New UK PM Starmer Receives Wise Words From Former...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ronald Reagan stays calm on hearing balloon pop sound years after...

    Remote detonator found on Trump shooter linked him to explosives in...

    NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson highlights India’s growing role as a global...