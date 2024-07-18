Melania and Ivanka Trump expected to address Republican National Convention on final night

Trump Family Remains United Ahead of RNC Conclusion

As the Republican National Convention enters its final day, questions have lingered over the whereabouts of former First Lady Melania Trump. However, Trump supporters could receive an answer to these queries soon. Eric Trump, son of the former president, has now revealed plans for Melania as well as sister Ivanka Trump to make appearances at the convention Thursday.

Melania has kept a low profile since her husband survived an assassination attempt in July. Other members of the Trump family have actively participated in the RNC, but she was noticeably absent. According to Eric, both Melania and Ivanka will take the stage tomorrow in a show of solidarity and family unity.

In remarks to media, Eric stressed the cohesive nature of the Trump clan in continuing to back Donald's 2024 campaign efforts. He praised Ivanka's tireless work on behalf of her father both inside and outside of the White House over the past several years.

With the convention nearing its conclusion, calls have escalated for Melania to deliver remarks before the gathered audience. As a former first lady known for discretion, her perspective could provide reassurance at this critical juncture. Her speech would also enable expressions of support for her spouse's recovery and reelection bid.

As the Trump family closes ranks ahead of November, tonight's programing seeks to maintain convention momentum. Millions will tune in to witness if and how Melania and Ivanka lend their influence to the proceedings. Their presence could inspire Republicans nationwide with a reminder of the bonds that remain unbroken, even in the face of adversity.