Explosive materials and weapons were uncovered in the automobile of the man suspected of attempting to assassinate former US president Donald Trump at a recent rally, according to recent reports.

While authorities continue to investigate the terrifying incident that occurred at Trump’s campaign-style gathering in Pennsylvania, new details regarding the devices and equipment possessed by 20-year-old suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks have emerged. During the examination of Crooks’ remains following the fatal confrontation with Secret Service snipers, law enforcement reportedly discovered a small, rectangular remote trigger commonly employed to detonate explosive devices remotely.

Simultaneously, a search of Crooks’ parked vehicle near the rally venue uncovered stocks of ammunition, bulletproof armor and volatile substances typically used to construct bombs. Analysts believe the detonator recovered from Crooks’ body was likely intended to ignite the explosives stored in his automobile from a distance, though the targets and full motives behind his alleged plot remain unverified.

The revelations have sparked impassioned online debates regarding Crooks’ precise plans and whether security protocols failed to adequately protect the former commander-in-chief. Some digital discourse questions if further evidence will surface from examinations of Crooks’ digital devices and prior activities. However, investigators maintain secrecy around key specifics as their multidimensional probe into the deadly incident persistently expands.