NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson highlights India’s growing role as a global solutions provider

India is fast establishing itself as a dominant player in the global solutions space, providing answers to challenges across sectors. In remarks at a United Nations event last week, NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery highlighted the country's growing credentials as a provider of impactful and cost-effective solutions.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, Bery pointed to India's success stories in digitalization and public service delivery. He noted that both domestic and multinational companies are leveraging India's talent pool and technological prowess. From simple governance services to complex enterprise solutions, the nation is offering innovative options to drive efficiencies.

Bery also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing the country into a developed economy by 2047. With nearly 25 years to achieve this goal, the focus on skilling, training and job creation will be critical to capitalize on India's ‘demographic dividend'. This could maximize productivity during the peak working years ahead.

Additionally, the NITI Aayog vice chair lauded India's leadership of the G20, with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) placed at the core. This highlighted New Delhi's commitment to upholding the global community's pledge to help those less fortunate. With its proven track record of low-cost solutions, India seems poised to play a bigger role in SDG implementation worldwide.

As a top destination for impact sourcing, the South Asian nation continues integrating sustainability within its innovation DNA. If ongoing efforts bear fruit over the next decades, India may well emerge as the primary answer provider for an increasingly complex world.