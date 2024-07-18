back to top
Search
    IndiaBudget offers PM chance to achieve 'Asli 400 paar', says Congress
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Budget offers PM chance to achieve ‘Asli 400 paar’, says Congress

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 18: Flagging the issue of “decline in real wages”, the Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been delivered a “stinging rebuke by voters” in his efforts to reach “400 paar” in the but the offers him the chance to achieve “Asli 400 paar” of a nationwide minimum wage of Rs 400 per day.

    Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said multiple data sources, including the government's own official statistics, are unanimous in showing that workers can buy less today than they could 10 years ago.
    “A combination of slow wage growth and back-breaking inflation has caused an unprecedented decline in real wages (wages adjusted for price rise),” he said in a statement.


    Citing the government data of labour bureau's wage rate index, Ramesh said real wages for labourers stagnated between 2014 and 2023, and in fact declined between 2019 and 2024.


    He further cited the Ministry of 's Agricultural Statistics to claim that under Manmohan Singh, real wages for agricultural labourers grew at 6.8 per cent each year, while under Modi, real wages for agricultural labourers declined by minus 1.3 per cent each year.
    Citing Periodic Labour Force Survey Series, Ramesh said the average real earnings over time have stagnated between 2017 and 2022 across all employment types – salaried workers, casual workers, and self-employed workers He further cited data from Centre for Labour and Action to claim that real wages of brick kiln workers have stagnated or declined between 2014 and 2022 “Brick kilns involve intensive labour and are a low-paying work of last resort for India's poorest,” he said.

    To deliver justice to ‘Shramiks', and to dispel this cycle of stagnant wages, the Congress had guaranteed a nationwide minimum wage of Rs 400 per day of work in its ‘Nyay Patra' manifesto, he said.
    “The self-anointed non-biological PM has been delivered a stinging rebuke by voters in his efforts to reach 400 paar in the Lok Sabha. The Union Budget offers him the chance to achieve what the INC has called Asli 400 paar. A nationwide minimum wage of Rs. 400 per day is an idea whose time has come,” Ramesh said. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    Ronald Reagan stays calm on hearing balloon pop sound years after surviving assassination bid
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K | LG Sinha Releases Dr Suheel Rasool Mir’s ‘Cultural Encyclopedia Of Dard Tribe’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released...

    “Operation is in progress”: DIG Shridhar Patil on Doda encounter

    Northlines Northlines -
    Doda, Jul 18: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG)...

    Vikram Misri to pay two-day visit to Bhutan in first trip abroad as foreign secretary

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 18: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will...

    Indian Army foils infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists near LoC in J-K’s Rajouri

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 18: Army troops opened fire after noticing...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ronald Reagan stays calm on hearing balloon pop sound years after...

    Melania and Ivanka Trump expected to address Republican National Convention on...

    Remote detonator found on Trump shooter linked him to explosives in...