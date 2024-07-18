back to top
    2 Soldiers Injured As Another Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Doda

    , Jul 18: Two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and 's Doda district early Thursday, officials said, as security forces continued their operations despite inclement and challenging terrain.

    The gunfight, lasting more than an hour, took place at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area at around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operations, the officials said.
    Separately, security forces guarding a forward post opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district late Wednesday night.
    The area was searched on Thursday morning but nothing linked to suspicious movement was found on the ground, the officials said.
    In Doda, a massive search operation is underway following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain in Desa forests during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said. Security forces are determined to eliminate the terrorists and restore peace in the area, they added.
    “All security forces on the ground are engaged in a well-coordinated operation against terrorists with whom we had contact yesterday and today as well. The operation is under progress and we will get success soon,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar, Ramban range, Shridhar Patil told reporters in Kastigarh.
    However, he refused to share more details citing the continuation of the operation.
    The officials said two army personnel were injured when the terrorists attacked the forces camping inside the school building before fleeing into the dense forest area.
    Heavy rains and dense fog added to the challenge as the security forces continued their manhunt for the fleeing terrorists – who are believed to be the same group which killed four army personnel.
    A massive search operation was launched in Desa and adjoining forest areas following the killing of the army personnel.
    The operation entered its fourth day on Thursday and also witnessed a brief exchange of fire at two places in Desa forests on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
    Doda district, which was cleared of terrorism in 2005, has witnessed a series of attacks since June 12 when six security personnel were injured in a terror attack in Chattergala pass, followed by a firefight in Gandoh the next day which left one policeman injured.
    Three terrorists were killed in a day-long operation in the Gandoh area of the district on June 26, while another encounter occurred in Ghadi Bhagwah forest on July 9.

    A total of 27 people, including 11 security personnel, a village guard, and five terrorists, were killed in nearly a dozen terror attacks in six districts of Jammu province since the beginning of this year.
    The dead also included seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

