RLD stays away from Haryana polls, but will contest in J&K, Jharkhand

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will contest assembly elections of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). RLD also plans to get into the fray in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, where elections are likely to be held by the end of the year. Curiously, the RLD will not contest any seat in Haryana despite its sizable Jat population. This decision of RLD chief and Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has shocked the party and many observers of Indian politics. According to sources, RLD had demanded two seats from the BJP in Haryana. But BJP leadership refused to share even a single seat with RLD. Moreover, it asked RLD to refrain from Haryana, which the latter accepted.