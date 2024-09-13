back to top
    Ahead of assembly polls, Congress-AAP alliance talks fail in Haryana

    Disagreement over the choice of seats and reservation from state Congress leaders, including former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has caused the collapse of Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance talks in . However, the Leader of Opposition in the , Rahul Gandhi, is keen to carry forward the I.N.D.I.A. experiment to states by conceding some space to potential allies. Congress sources say the AAP's insistence on deciding which seats it would like to contest was the tipping point. When the talks had first commenced, the AAP demanded 15-20 seats as part of the alliance, while the Congress was not willing to concede more than 5 seats. While AAP was keen for seats such as Jind and Pehowa, the Congress was not willing to concede.

     

