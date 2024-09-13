Maratha reservation, VBA to play key roles in Maharashtra elections

With the Maharashtra assembly elections approaching, Maratha leader from Marathwada, Manoj Jarange-Patil, has threatened to initiate agitation once again from September 16. Two Ministers of the government have recently held discussions with him, but he has reiterated his resolve for a stir. Maratha reservation issue had played a prominent role in the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar held a press conference to announce that the alliance of Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis would lead the political transformation in Maharashtra, and that the Adivasis would not act to the tunes of either Congress or the BJP. AAP is hopeful of joining hands with the MVA for the assembly poll, though an alliance with the Congress did not materialise in Haryana. Its members aspire that they would get to contest a few seats as the opposition would continue to stay united against the BJP-led alliance.