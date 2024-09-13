back to top
    Nitish says no more flip-flops; Tejashwi shrugs it off

    By Rahil Nora Chopra

    After Nitesh Kumar reiterated that the flip-flops of the past were a mistake and vowed to remain with the NDA forever, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he has been to him with folded hands twice. Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar's credibility and influence in state both are on verge of an end. Tejashwi Yadav also said that his party would not repeat the mistake to revive him again. Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad has said on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's possible return to the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance): “If he doesn't want to come to ‘this side', let it be… it is good.” Tejashwi Yadav has started his KaryakartaSamvad Yatra (workers' dialogue journey) from Samastipur and would travel all across the state. He intends to inform people of the achievements made during his 17 months as Deputy Chief Minister in the previous Mahagathbandhan government.

