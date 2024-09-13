Akhilesh: Yogi Government’s ‘Fake Encounter Killings’ target PDA

In the face of the upcoming assembly by-polls in ten seats in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav continued hurling charged allegations against the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, terming the killing of crime-accused persons in gunfights with police as “fake encounters”. He also shared data on “fake encounter killings”, claiming that 60 per cent of those killed in gunfights with the police belonged to the PDA — a combine of ‘Pichde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak' communities (backwards, Dalits and minorities). Akhilesh Yadav said no development work has been done in Uttar Pradesh during the BJP rule of more than seven years. “The people of Uttar Pradesh will wipe out the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections and BJP will not be able to stand in front of the strength of Samajwadi Party's PDA,” he added.

(IPA Service)