RJD nominatesAbhay Kumar asLok Sabhaleader of party to influence Kushwahas

To influence Kushwaha community which accounts for 4.2% of Bihar's population ahead of the assembly election next year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has appointed Abhay Kumar Kushwaha as leader of the parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha. While former Union Minister Prem Chandra Gupta has been assigned the responsibility in the Rajya Sabha Kushwaha is a newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Kushwaha community, the Kush of Lav-Kush caste combination, has traditionally supported JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar over the past 20 years. However, that changed in the recent Lok Sabha election, with the opposition alliance making a big dent in Kumar's Lav-Kush base. Apart from Abhay Kumar, Kushwaha from Aurangabad, Raja Ram Singh of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) also registered victory from Karakat. In fact, in Karakat, Upendra Kushwaha, a influential leader of the community, despite support from NDA had to meet defeat. On the other hand, JD-U has named its Supaul MP DileshwarKamait to lead the party in the Lok Sabha while Sanjay Jha will be the leader in the Rajya Sabha. Kamait, who hails from the Mahadalit community, was elected from Supaul for the second time. His appointment is seen as a message by JD-U President and Bihar Chief Minister to the Mahadalit community.