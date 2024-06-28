Mayawati’saction to bring back her nephew Akashto power makes sense

The maiden poll victory of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad from the Nagina Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh has put a new life to Dalit politics in the state, compelling Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati to reinstate her nephew Akash Anand as the party's national coordinator and declare him as her only successor. The move was taken at the party's first review meeting after the BSP's drubbing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, which saw its vote share dip to 9.39 percent. Now, with the Dalit vote moving towards the Congress, SP and Chandrashekhar Azad. It is most likely that Anand's comeback will bring benefit to the BJP.