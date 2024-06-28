Ajit Pawar faction of NCP is in doldrums after rebuff in Lok Sabha Polls

Amid high speculations that 15 to 20 MLAs from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction might switch side, NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar stated that his party would welcome with open arms only those MLAs who would support and benefit the party while rejecting those who might harm it. Various Sources indicated that several MLAs from Ajit Pawar's faction have been in touch with Sharad Pawar and his party leaders have been expressing a desire to rejoin. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar-led NCP leaders were reportedly upset over being offered the Minister of State (MoS) post in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.NCP leader Praful Patel was offered an MoS post but declined, stating that accepting it would be viewed as a downgrade from his previous position as a Union minister with Cabinet rank.