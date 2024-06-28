back to top
IndiaPappu Yadav of Purnia takes oath in Lok Sabha with Bihar Zindabad...
India

Pappu Yadav of Purnia takes oath in Lok Sabha with Bihar Zindabad Slogan

By: Northlines

Date:

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, who is popularly known as Pappu Yadav, wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “re-neet” when he came to the to take oath on Tuesday. He began his oath by saying “Bihar zindabad” and concluded it with slogans demanding NEET-UG re-examination and special category status for Bihar. When members from the treasury benches objected to his slogans, the MP from Bihar's Purnia hit out at them, saying he was a six-time MP and needed no lessons on what to say. The Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for MBBS/BDS and other medical courses has been mired in a controversy over alleged irregularities in its conduct.

Ajit Pawar faction of NCP is in doldrums after rebuff in Lok Sabha Polls
INDIA blocparties conclude seat sharing talks in Maharashtra for assembly polls
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

