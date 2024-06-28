Pappu Yadav of Purnia takes oath in Lok Sabha with Bihar Zindabad Slogan

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, who is popularly known as Pappu Yadav, wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “re-neet” when he came to the Lok Sabha to take oath on Tuesday. He began his oath by saying “Bihar zindabad” and concluded it with slogans demanding NEET-UG re-examination and special category status for Bihar. When members from the treasury benches objected to his slogans, the MP from Bihar's Purnia hit out at them, saying he was a six-time MP and needed no lessons on what to say. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for MBBS/BDS and other medical courses has been mired in a controversy over alleged irregularities in its conduct.