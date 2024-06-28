back to top
INDIA blocparties conclude seat sharing talks in Maharashtra for assembly polls

By: Northlines

The poll has led to have altered power equations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and may lead to impact their seat-sharing formula for the Maharashtra state assembly elections scheduled for October this year. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that in the , the Congress has undoubtedly emerged as the single largest party with 13 Lok Sabha MPs plus one independent MP, the Congress has a legitimate right to contest more seats in the state assembly elections. However, they are geared to adjust some seats in the larger interest of the alliance. On the other hand Sanjay Raut said the MVA contested the Lok Sabha polls unitedly and showed how Maharashtra stopped the BJP from getting a full majority. Sources say that seat sharing discussions have been concluded among MVA partners. The three parties will have equal share of 96 each out of the total assembly seats of 288. There is big optimism in MVA camp that the alliance will be defeating the NDA comfortably in the assembly elections by the end of this year. (IPA Service)

