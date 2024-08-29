back to top
    Renowned Scholar A.G. Noorani Dies at 94
    Renowned Scholar A.G. Noorani Dies at 94

    NEW DELHI, Aug 29: Renowned scholar Abdul Gafoor (AG) Majeed Noorani passed away on Thursday, August 29 at the age of 94. The former lawyer practised in both, the Bombay High Court as well as the Supreme Court, and shared his wisdom as a Constitution expert, political commentator and prolific writer.
    AG Noorani has several books to his credit on a variety of subjects ranging from geopolitics to history, to Constitutional law and even religion.
    Among one of his most celebrated books is The Destruction of Hyderabad where he remarked that the government of could have avoided sending in the army for the annexation of Hyderabad.
    Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi condoled his death on X, praising the giant scholar. “I learnt a great deal from him, from the constitution to , to China and even the of appreciating good food. May Allah grant him maghfirah,” said Owaisi on X.

