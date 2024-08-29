back to top
    BJP challenges Jammu and Kashmir political families for open debate on terrorism

    By: Northlines

    , Aug 29:  The BJP on Thursday challenged the NC, PDP, and the Congress to an open discussion on terrorism, violence, and public security, even as it criticised the three parties for the restive period in the 1990s in the erstwhile state of Jammu and .
      The party said it has zero tolerance for terrorism and civilian casualties.
    “I challenge the Gandhi-Nehru, Abdullah, and Mufti families — akin to generational medical shops — to an open debate on the state of terrorism, security, and civilian safety during both their tenure and ours, and their misleading claims and conspiracies about Article 370 and 35 A,” BJP J-K In-charge Tarun Chug told reporters here.
    “We are ready for an open debate anywhere, with a journalist to moderate and a TV channel to broadcast it,” he said, as the party inaugurated its media centre in Jammu for the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory.
    During the event, Chug asserted there had been a significant decline in terrorism and law and order issues since August 5, 2019, when Article  370 was abrogated and the state was carved into two UTs.
    “Since August 5, 2019, we have not only neutralised terrorists and reduced terrorism but also drastically decreased civilian casualties, security force casualties, and incidents of violence,” the BJP general secretary said.
    He also shared casualties year-wise that took place under earlier dispensations.
    “During their (NC-Congress-PDP) tenure, incidents of civilian casualties averaged 60-70 annually, decreasing to 55 in 2018, 24 in 2023, and further to 14 this year. Terrorist incidents dropped from 228 in 2018 and 46 in 2023 to just 11 this year.
    “Encounters reduced from 189 in 2018 to 48 in 2023 and further to 24 this year. Similarly, security force casualties fell from 91 in 2018 to 23 in 2023 and are now at 14. Our efforts continue to safeguard lives and property,” Chugh said.
    He also accused the local political families of encouraging stone-pelting in Kashmir under their rule.
    “Under their governance, there were approximately 1,328 incidents of stone-pelting annually, reduced to zero in 2023, and none reported this year,” he claimed.
    “We have not only reduced terrorism but also shortened the lifespan of terrorists. We have eradicated fake encounters and innocents killings. They must answer for their records. I challenge Abdullah to prepare for this debate. I am ready,” he added.
    Chugh also asked the Congress its stance on release of prisoners and on reinstatement of Article 370 as proposed by the NC in its manifesto.
    “Dr Farooq Abdullah and his Srinagar MP talk of reenacting the 1990 situation and violence in Jammu and Kashmir, which led to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Does Congress support this? Is this the stance of the NC?” he asked.
    “People have not forgotten the turmoil of 1990 under Mufti Sayeed and Farooq Abdullah's leadership,” he asserted.
    The leader also alleged that jailed separatist Yasin Malik received red-carpet treatment under the Congress rule at the Centre and posed with then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. “Terrorists were honoured and emboldened. Does Congress wish to return to that era?”
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

