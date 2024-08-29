back to top
    CBI files case against 3 ex postal officials in Jammu over allegations of fraud

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 29: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four accused including a then Postal Assistant (Assistant Post Master SB) and 03 more then Postal Assistants, all posted at Gandhi Nagar Head Post Office, Jammu and unknown others on allegations of fraudulent closure and withdrawal of funds from PPF Account at Gandhi Nagar Head Post Office Jammu. The case was registered on the basis of complaint received from Sr. Supdt. of Post Offices, Jammu Division, Jammu.

     

    It was also alleged that the said account was closed on 29.05.2024 and the closure proceeds amounting to Rs.23,36,130/- were credited in a joint account opened fraudulently. The complaint, prima facie, revealed role of accused postal officials.
    CBI is conducting searches today at the residential premises of accused at 4 locations in Jammu.
    Name of the FIR accused:-
    (i) Sadaf Gulzar, Postal Assistant (the then Assistant Post Master SB), Gandhi Nagar Head Post Office, Jammu.
    (ii) Surinder Singh, Postal Assistant, Gandhi Nagar Head Post Office, Jammu.
    (iii) Gurmeet Singh, Postal Assistant, Gandhi Nagar Head Post Office, Jammu.
    (iv) Karun Sharma, Postal Assistant, Gandhi Nagar Head Post Office, Jammu

    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

