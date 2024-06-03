back to top
Renowned actress Richa Chadha opens up about unique pregnancy cravings

Prominent actress Richa Chadha, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Ali Fazal, recently spoke candidly about some of the peculiar food cravings she experienced during the initial stages of her pregnancy. In a discussion with renowned talk show host Beverly Kim White for her podcast ‘Khaane Mein Kya Hai', Chadha shed light on the intense food urges she felt, especially in the first trimester.

The Heeramandi star revealed that early on in her pregnancy, she woke up one day with a strong craving for agave syrup. Around the same time, olives and egg yolks also began triggering her taste buds in strange ways. However, her cravings seemed to subside a bit as she entered the second trimester. Currently in the third and final stage, Chadha says she constantly feels the need to consume something cold like a chilled beverage or dessert.

Explaining the science behind such peculiar cravings, Dr. Swati Gaikwad from Motherhood Hospital noted that hormonal changes during pregnancy often impact a woman's sense of smell, taste and appetite. Specific nutrients found in foods like olives or egg yolks could be signaling the body's requirements for proteins, minerals, vitamins etc. While satisfying cravings is important, overindulging should be avoided to prevent complications, advised the expert.

With careful planning and consultation, it is possible for expecting mothers to nourish both themselves and their baby through a balanced, nutritious diet that also fulfills occasional cravings in moderation. Chadha's experience serves as a useful glimpse into the physical and emotional aspects of nurturing new life within.

