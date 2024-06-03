back to top
Legendary Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Confirms Second Season of Historic Drama Series ‘Heeramandi’

Legendary Filmmaker Confirms Second Season of ‘Heeramandi'

Renowned Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has announced that the critically acclaimed period drama ‘Heeramandi' will return for a second season on Netflix. In an interview with Variety, the acclaimed auteur opened up about future plans for the beloved series.

Bhansali expressed that creating such an expansive series was an immense undertaking. Since the release of his film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi' earlier this year, he has worked tirelessly to bring the intricate of ‘Heeramandi' to life. The responsibility of honoring history in a visually stunning yet emotionally resonant manner is not lost on him.

In the upcoming season, viewers will be transported to a new era. According to Bhansali, the series will now explore the journeys of courtesans who fled Lahore after the Partition of . Many settle in Mumbai and Kolkata to forge new beginnings in the fledgling film industries there. While dancing and singing remain integral to their profession, these resilient women now entertain producers rather than noblemen.

Netflix recently held a celebratory flash mob in Mumbai to officially announce Season 2. Hundreds of dancers dazzled onlookers with choreography that paid homage to the first season's beloved musical performances. Both the streaming giant and Bhansali are clearly dedicated to creating a cultural phenomenon that entertains and enlightens global audiences.

With its hypnotic soundtrack, sumptuous production design and layered portraits of female empowerment, ‘Heeramandi' has resonated deeply worldwide. Fans eagerly await discovering how Bhansali will transport them to a new era in the famed pleasure district's rich history.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

