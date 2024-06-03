back to top
Search
Life StyleMicroplastics detected in human testes spark concerns over pollution's link to male...
Life Style

Microplastics detected in human testes spark concerns over pollution’s link to male infertility

By: Northlines

Date:

A recent study examining human and dog testicular tissue uncovered a disturbing trend – microplastics were detected in every sample. While further research is needed, this finding implies microplastics could negatively impact sperm quality and male fertility over time.

Microscopic bits of plastic debris known as microplastics have infiltrated nearly every realm of our . From oceans to table salt, microplastics have infiltrated our in troubling volumes. New research has shown they may be compromising male reproductive as well. Scientists examined preserved testes from 23 humans and 47 dogs. Plastics were identified in all tissue, with one concerning correlation – dogs with higher microplastic levels showed lower sperm counts.

The ubiquity of microplastic pollution is cause for worry. Past studies found these tiny particles not just in testes but also human blood, placentas and breastmilk. In labs, microplastics have demonstrated cell damage capabilities. Doctors note they may induce oxidative stress and inflammation at the cellular level over prolonged periods. Additionally, microplastics could serve as vessels transporting hormone-interfering chemicals into tissues.

The research linking microplastics and fertility is nascent but suggestive. As sperm counts have fallen sharply in recent decades, environmental factors such as pesticide exposure face investigation. Doctors hypothesize microplastics trapped in testes might disrupt hormone regulation and sperm production over time. Further studies are still needed to solidify any direct connections.

Infertility has complex origins however. Beyond microplastics, doctors point to lifestyle influences like smoking, infections from mumps/STDS, varicocele testicular veins issues, and hormonal imbalances as potential fertility-hindering factors. Treatment approaches thus consider lifestyle changes, medication if hormonal etiologies surface, and assisted reproduction techniques.

While more research continues, the discovery of microplastics in testicular tissue raises a caution about environmental pollution's subtle but serious health effects. Reducing microplastic exposure through sustainable habits remains vital to prevent future proliferation of these “invisible” yet invasive pollutants.

Previous article
Tips to Keep Your Phone Cool and Prevent Overheating During Intense Summer Heat
Next article
Renowned actress Richa Chadha opens up about unique pregnancy cravings
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Renowned actress Richa Chadha opens up about unique pregnancy cravings

Northlines Northlines -
Prominent Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who is currently expecting...

ICMR cautions against sugary drinks, urges Indians to stay hydrated in healthy ways this summer

Northlines Northlines -
Summer heat demands hydration but not at cost of...

Why you should stick to eating one type of millet at a time for optimal health benefits

Northlines Northlines -
Millets are popping up on many health-conscious menus these...

Can the Spice Cinnamon Effectively Treat Acne? Dermatologists Share What You Need to Know

Northlines Northlines -
From spices to skin care: Does cinnamon really help...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Legendary Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Confirms Second Season of Historic Drama...

Renowned actress Richa Chadha opens up about unique pregnancy cravings

Tips to Keep Your Phone Cool and Prevent Overheating During Intense...