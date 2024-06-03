back to top
Technology

Tips to Keep Your Phone Cool and Prevent Overheating During Intense Summer Heat

By: Northlines

Date:

As temperatures spike outside, your smartphone likely faces heightened risk of overheating if subjected to prolonged exposure. Excessive heat can damage internal components, reduce battery life and trigger diminished performance over time. However, there are some straightforward methods to help regulate your device's temperature even on scorching summer days.

Steer clear of using your phone in direct rays of sunlight for extended periods, as this can rapidly cause an increase in temperature. If sunshine cannot be avoided, try reducing brightness or find a shaded spot. Charging also generates significant warmth, so remove any phone covers while juicing up to allow heat to dissipate more freely.

Outdoor gaming sessions may need to wait until cooler indoor environments. The combined effects of sunlight and processor strain from graphics can dangerously crank up temperatures. Adjusting brightness slightly lower when indoors additionally helps prevent overheating.

Keeping notifications and background app refreshes to a minimum on unused apps limits unnecessary temperature spikes even during periods of inactivity. Official charging accessories designed for your specific model likewise reduce risk of overheating compared to others.

If your device grows too warm to the touch, simply giving it some time resting away from use lets it return to a safe operating temperature range naturally. With a few small changes like these throughout the season, you can help your smartphone withstand summer's swelter.

